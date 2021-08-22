Sunday Football Tips: Aim high with shots double

Southampton v Manchester United

Wolves v Tottenham

Sunday 22 August, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event (Soton v Man Utd)

There are a couple of decent shots prices I like the look of in Sunday's early Premier League kick-offs so I'm going to combine the two to produce a tasty price.

The first leg comes in Southampton v Manchester United, a game which should see Stuart Armstrong recalled to the hosts' starting XI.

Somewhat surprisingly, the Scotland international was a substitute during the opening-day defeat at Everton but Theo Walcott disappointed that day and Armstrong is expected to return on the right side of midfield.

He offered plenty in attacking terms last season when given the chance to play further forward, something which wasn't always the case - he was often asked to fill a deeper role, particularly when Oriel Romeu was out injured.

He finished the season by having at least three shots in eight of 20 games.

Yes, United are strong opponents but Saints have a point to prove after last season's 9-0 loss at Old Trafford, while they can be expected to be up for this in front of their fans for the first time in a long time.

Part two of the double comes in Wolves v Spurs, a match which will see Francisco Trincao make his home debut.

The winger, on loan from Barcelona, managed two shots at Leicester last week where the visitors managed no fewer than 17 on the Foxes' goal.

Spurs started with a great win over champions Manchester City but they were rather fortunate - City had plenty of chances as the xG 'scoreline' of 1.06-2.11 shows.

Spurs gave up 18 shots in total and so Wolves may well carve out opportunities here.

Trincao, a player who likes to cut in from the right, managed three or more shots in four of his 10 starts for Barca last season and will doubtless be keen to make a good early impression.

The double can be backed at a fraction under 10.0 - and won't be voided if one fails to start.

