Sunday Football Tips: Shoot for profit with Bissouma

Wolves v Brighton

Sunday 9 May, 12:00

Live on BBC One

Yves Bissouma delivered for this column a couple of weeks ago and Brighton's midfield dynamo looks worth siding with again this Sunday.

The Mali international is largely labelled a defensive midfielder but he's been more of a box-to-box type of late, regularly pushing forward and getting shots away.

Bissouma has had shot tallies of 2-3-4-3 in his last four games yet he's chalked up at 21/10 for two or more shots in this match.

Across the season as a whole, he's hit 2+ in 12 of his 33 starts and those pure stats on their own would produce odds of less than 2/1.

He's also playing for a team who have out-shot their league position.

Brighton still aren't safe in 15th place but a win here would guarantee their spot in next season's Premier League. However, they are also seventh in the shots-taken standings which shows they are doing something right going forward.

Wolves are mid-table when you look at the standings for shots conceded but it's not hard to imagine another listless performance from them given their mid-table position which leaves them with very little to play for - they won't be in Europe next season but they are already safe from the drop.

Last time out at home they were thrashed 4-0 by Burnley, while last week they could only draw with relegation-threatened West Brom.

This looks a good opportunity for Brighton to grab the win they need to get over the line and you can expect the marauding Bissouma to be at the forefront of their bid.

For those who like a bigger price, 3+ shots is also worthy of consideration at 7/1.

