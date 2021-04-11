Sunday Football Tips: Shoot for profit in survival battle

Burnley v Newcastle

Sunday 11 April, 12:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

Victory for either side in the first of Sunday's Premier League games would be a huge step towards survival.

Some will therefore predict a tight game but I can see both sides trying to attack here, knowing defensively neither is rock solid.

If there's an early goal, clearly the other will feel the need to come out and Burnley's propensity to score and/or concede in the opening 15 minutes makes that possibility a strong one.

The Clarets have scored eight times in the first 15 minutes and conceded 10 in the same period. Unusually for any club, those figures are at least double the tallies for the last 15 minutes of a game.

I therefore expect a decent amount of shots and am happy to combine two players to form a double.

For Burnley, Chris Wood has long been the focal point of their attack but especially so in recent weeks. He had four of his side's six shots at Southampton last week, while it was three of nine against Arsenal.

He also struck three efforts at goal against Leicester recently and overall he's hit the 3+ mark in 10 of his 25 starts, including the reverse fixture.

Wood is priced up at 5/6 to hit three or more shots in this one and while that doesn't quite match the pure stats, it should be remembered that Newcastle have conceded well above the average number of shots per game, their figure of 14.2 being the third worst in the division.

Burnley are one of the two teams below them in that particular table so I'm also happy to get Jonjo Shelvey onside for 2+ shots too.

The midfielder has landed this in eight of his last 11 games yet is 8/11 to do it again here. He loves a long-range strike and also gets on many free kicks.

Throw Shelvey and Wood into a double via the Same Game Multi feature and it pays around 3.6013/5 which looks perfectly fair.

