Football Bet of the Day: Sporting Lisbon to torpedo Tondela

Tobias Gourlay fancies Sporting Lisbon to shut out some lower-ranked opponents in Portugal tonight

"Tondela have failed to score in any of their most recent three away games"

Back Sporting Lisbon Win To Nil @ [2.50] v Tondela

Sporting Lisbon v Tondela
Thursday 21:15 (Live on FreeSports)

In Spain last night, there were no surprises as Valladolid and Celta Vigo played out a goalless draw that left us short on both sides of the ledger.

Today we're crossing the border into Portugal for the Primeira Liga match between fourth-placed Sporting Lisbon and 14th-placed Tondela. Silas's hosts have won their last five home league games by an aggregate score of 8-1 and we like the odds-against price on them winning to nil in tonight's clash.

Sporting are W8-D0-L2 at their Jose Alvalade Stadium since Silas took the reins. The two defeats came against the runaway top two (Benfica and Porto). Against everyone else, they've been perfect. They've conceded just twice across those eight wins, which means the Win To Nil has come home in 6/8.

Tondela have failed to score in any of their most recent three away games. The Gold and Greens are an even W5-D3-L5 on the road since the start of term, but their form has tailed off. More recently, they've lost 5/8 and scored just once across those five defeats. We'll back the hosts to shut them out again today.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 75pts
Returned: 66.04pts
P/L: -8.96pts

Recommended bets

Back Sporting Lisbon Win To Nil @ [2.50] v Tondela

