Football Bet of the Day: Valladolid and Vigo to spring a surprise

Valladolid v Celta Vigo

Wednesday 18:30 (Live on Premier Sports 1)

In Denmark yesterday, Horsens and Esbjerg drew 2-2 to land our BTTS bet with something to spare on either side. Today, we're looking to move into profit for the week with a trip to Spain.

In the first round of La Liga since the resumption, thirteenth-placed Valladolid took a big step towards safety with a 2-1 weekend win at now-bottom Leganes. Tonight, they entertain another struggling outfit and we like the odds-against price on both teams to score.

Before the enforced break, Celta Vigo drew their last two away games 0-0, which goes a long way to explaining the short price on both teams not to score in this one. However, since Oscar Garcia took charge earlier in this campaign, Celta have actually delivered BTTS on 6/9 road trips. Tonight, they have a fair shot at finding ways past a shaky Valladolid defence that - home and away - is six Liga games without a clean sheet.

At the Jose Zorilla, Sergio Gonzalez's Valladolid have produced BTTS in 5/6 of their most recent appearances. Entertaining teams from outside the current top six, BTTS has landed in 7/9 since the start of term, with the hosts scoring all nine. Even if Celta set up to defend tonight, Valladolid will fancy their chances of scoring and forcing the visitors to come out and play. The hosts won this particular fixture 2-1 last season and the same scoreline tonight would suit us just fine.