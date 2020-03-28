Football Bet of the Day: Take the BATE

Slavia Mozyr v BATE Borisov

Saturday 12:00

In Belarus yesterday afternoon, Brest wasn't best as the hosts lost 0-1 at home to Energetik and our goals bet sank with them.

Belarus stays in the spotlight today. There are four more games from the Belarussian Premier League and our pick is the lunchtime match between Slavia Mozyr, who finished eighth in the 16-team competition last season, and 2019 runners-up BATE Borisov.

BATE started the new campaign with a 1-3 loss away to Energetik. Going back to July last year, they have now conceded in 7/10 away matches. They still managed to win six of those games and start as heavy favourites to take all three points away from Mozyr today.

The hosts also started the season with a 1-3 away defeat. Last term, they were W5-D3-L7 at home, losing to all of the top three, including a 1-2 loss to today's opposition. Slavia scored in 11/15 of those matches and we look capable of nabbing a consolation today to land BATE & BTTS at [2.88].