Football Bet of the Day: Brest look best for goals in Belarus
Tobias Gourlay makes his first foray into the Belarussian Premier League this afternoon
"Last year 12/15 Energetik away matches delivered Over 2.5 Goals, with 8/15 reaching Over 3.5 Goals"
Back Over +3.0 Goals @ [2.32] in FC Ruh Brest v Energetik - BGU Minsk
FC Ruh Brest v Energetik - BGU Minsk
Friday 17:00 (Watch on Betfair Live video)
In Sweden yesterday, J-Sodra were given a lesson what top-flight Allsvenskan life might look like, if they win promotion from the Superettan next time around. Our boys lost 3-0 at Kalmar to bring down our handicap bet.
We return to competitive action today as Kev's new favourite Belarussian Premier League launches into its latest round of matches. In the second of Friday's two games, newly promoted FC Ruh Brest entertain the snappily named Energetik - BGU Minsk, who finished 12th in the top flight last term, but stood out for their commitment to delivering lots of goals on their road trips.
Energetik survived last season despite having the worst defence in the league. They conceded 66 goals in their 30 matches, including 38 in 15 away games. In total, those 15 road trips served up 66 goals at an average of more than four goals a game. Energetik went W4-D4-L7, despite averaging almost two goals a game on their own (28 strikes across the 15 games). Individually, 12/15 matches delivered Over 2.5 Goals, with 8/15 reaching Over 3.5 Goals.
If Energetik are taking the same high-octane approach to the new season, the [2.32] about Over 3.0 Goals this afternoon will look tempting. The form book for new boys Brest is harder to read, but their most recent home game (a friendly at the end of last month) finished 4-6 to Latvia's FK Rigas. Last season, they won promotion after finishing third in the Belarussian First Division. They were successful despite conceding in 11/15 home matches. We fancy today's visitors can find a way through that defence and spark a shootout.
2020 P/L (1pt per bet)
Staked: 36pts
Returned: 29.81pts
P/L: -6.19pts
