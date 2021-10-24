Football Bet of the Day: Levante to suffer in Seville

Sevilla v Levante

Sunday 13:00 (Live on FreeSports)

In Scotland yesterday, a goal in each half helped Celtic to a 2-0 win over St Johnstone that gave us a third straight winner. To finish in profit for the week, we need to make it four in a row today.

We're in Spain today. Fourth-placed Sevilla could go top of La Liga (at least briefly) with a win at home to 18th-placed Levante this lunchtime. We fancy the hosts to get the result they need - and with something to spare.

Julen Lopetegui's men are a perfect W3-D0-L0 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan this term. Going back into last term, they've won 14 of their last 16 La Liga home matches - only Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao have stopped them. In the current campaign, the margin of victory has been at least two goals in all three successes so far.

Paco Lopez's Levante have failed to win a match through the first nine rounds of La Liga (W0-D5-L4). Across their last four matches, the Frogs have not even managed a single goal. On the road, they've lost 3/4 without scoring and look ripe for the taking in Seville today. We're backing the hosts -1.0 & -1.5 on the Asian Handicap which means we win if they win by at least two goals. If they win by just one, we've got some cover - half of our stake will be returned.