Saturday Football Tips: Son and Moura the merrier for Spurs

It's hard keeping track of these two sides thanks to multiple games having been postponed due to Covid cases either within their own squad or others - but to put it bluntly their new Italian managers have had contrasting starts to their tenures.

Watford have had a couple of thumping wins but have lost eight of 10 under Claudio Ranieri, while Tottenham are unbeaten in seven league games under Antonio Conte (W4 D3) as his appointment has provided plenty of optimism around the club.

The fixture list and postponements have been relatively kind to Conte though, as he's only had three away games so far with an incredible run of seven straight home games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to help build up confidence.

Only Liverpool provided serious opposition in their entertaining and controversial 2-2 draw, but away from home tougher tests are to follow for Spurs, but this is most certainly NOT one of them with Watford having lost five on the spin.

The only thing Watford have going for them is what should be a freshness in the legs having played just once since 10 December - although that was a 4-1 home defeat to West Ham - and you can expect something similar in this game with Spurs having more than enough to get their first away win under Conte.

Red cards have featured in Tottenham's last two games, with them playing against 10 men for over half of their last two outings against Crystal Palace and Southampton so they won't be as tired as they otherwise would be.

And with Harry Kane back in the goals and Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura all starting to produce then away goals look assured.

Kane's presence in the side often means we get a bit more value for his often overlooked attacking team-mates, and it's Son and Moura that appeal here against a Watford side that give away plenty of chances and face plenty of shots on goal almost every game.

Son is Spurs' top scorer with eight and has bagged five in his last six starts against the Hornets. He's around the same price of 2.111/10 to score as he is to have two shots on target - something he's managed in his last two games.

Moura is playing a more leading role for Spurs of late too with three goals in five, but he's also added two assists to make it five for the season - the same as his number of goals.

With Kane and Son such good finishers then Moura has every opportunity to set up another goal here. He's an OddsBoost for this game of 6.511/2 if you want to back him to have an assist on its own, but we're doubling him up with Son in our New Year's Day Bet Builder.