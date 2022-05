Our football props column has enjoyed quite a season, producing a return on investment (ROI) of 20%.

Andy Schooler, who writes the column alongside Paul Higham, is aiming for more profits from Saturday's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Check out his best bets from those props markets...

Shots

Two good attacks? Yes, we've heard, but so have the layers and little is given away about the likes of Mo Salah and Karim Benzema these days.

One angle that does make some appeal though is for Sadio Mane to have a headed shot on target.

Since the signing of Luis Diaz, most of Mane's starts have come in the middle of the attacking three and in the nine games he's started at centre forward, he's had a headed shot on target in three of them.

Of course, Real are tougher opponents than many the Senegalese has faced in that run but they are not a defensive powerhouse. Far from it.

The xG stats show their expected-goals-against figure (xGA) has been over two in every knockout stage game in this competition which helps show why many felt they were fortunate to get past PSG, Chelsea and then Manchester City.

With crossing supply lines of the quality of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, Mane should get a headed chance or two and 4/1 about him hitting the target with one such effort looks a tad large.

While on the subject of Alexander-Arnold, 11/10 about him having 2+ shots is worthy of consideration.

It's something he's managed in his last four games (3-2-2-4), while those concerned about Premier League quality should note he's hit 2+ in both Champions League meetings with Inter Milan this season, as well as his only one against Italian champions AC Milan.

There's a chance the England international will have to rein in his forward thinking a bit given he'll be up against Vinicius Junior but then again the defensive side of the Brazilian's game isn't great and so TAA may get a go at attacking Real left-back Ferland Mendy.

He's also on free kicks around the box so there's clear Bet Builder potential.

A final shots suggestion for those Bet Builders is Casemiro to have 1+ shot.

He's labelled a defensive midfielder but does contribute further up the pitch and he's now hit at least one shot in six of his last seven games.

Looking for examples against high-quality opposition, the Brazil star, who offers a strong aerial threat from set-plays, landed this in all three El Clasicos this season, plus both meetings with Inter.

Corners

Liverpool are just 2/5 to have the most corners in the final, hardly a surprise given the data.

The Reds have taken 41 corners in the knockout stage, Real only 15.

Jurgen Klopp's men won the corner count in five of their six knockout games, while Real lost it in five of their six.

Liverpool are 17/20 to have over 5.5 corners, something they also managed in five of the six, while Real are 19/20 to have under 3.5 corners - again that's happened five times out of six.

However, the latter certainly gives little wriggle room for backers and a better bet may well be for Liverpool to win the -2 corner handicap.

That landed in four of their six KO games, while Real lost on that line in four out of six.

The Spanish champions have been on the back foot for long periods during the knockout stage, going ultra-defensive away to PSG when they faced a side blessed with pace, so Liverpool should get chances to force flag kicks.

Odds-against in this market appeals.

Cards

In general, finals aren't always the best for those backing cards - referees tend not to want their big day to be remembered for the wrong reasons, as was the case with Howard Webb in the 2010 World Cup final which got rather out of hand.

The man in charge of this one is Frenchman Clement Turpin and his record in Europe this season also suggests a low count.

He's taken charge of 11 UEFA club games and in six of them he's produced under 2.5 cards. Interestingly, that's chalked up at 3/1 here.

Liverpool are pretty clean side and have been consistently under Jurgen Klopp. In full seasons since the German arrived at Anfield, this one was the first they hadn't topped the Premier League fair-play table. They did, however, finish second.

In the Champions League, they've seen just 14 yellow cards in 12 games. Under 0.5 Liverpool cards is 5/1 with under 1.5 at 11/10.

For those looking for player card options, one Liverpool man who could find trouble is Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He's in direct opposition to livewire Real winger Vinicius Junior, La Liga's second most prolific dribbler and a player who was among the 10 most-fouled in Spain this season.

Alexander-Arnold has been carded in two of eight UCL games this season and is 7/2 for a card here.

On the opposite side, and following a similar theme, Ferland Mendy could offer a bit of value at 3/1.

He's been carded in seven of 31 starts this season, including three of nine in the Champions League, and must now deal with Mo Salah.

With Vinicius in front of him, Mendy may not get the protection he'd like and could be left exposed to the Egyptian, especially when Liverpool break.

Assists

I'm sure you don't need me to tell you about Trent Alexander-Arnold's propensity for an assist - he's now had 19 in 46 games this season and so it's no surprise to see him as the 13/5 favourite in the anytime assist market.

However, it should be noted that Vinicius Junior has a very similar record - 20 in 51, or 18 in 45 starts - yet he's out at 9/2.

The Brazilian has assisted in six of his 12 Champions League games too, including three of six in the KO stage.

For those looking to side with Real after their wins over PSG, Chelsea and Man City, this looks a decent price.

As for the Reds, Luis Diaz is worth considering at 4/1.

The Portuguese has been in fine form in recent weeks and notably was the man of the match in the FA Cup final a fortnight ago when he caused plenty of problems.

Diaz has assisted in four of his last 13 appearances and given his current form he should be relishing going up against Dani Carvajal, a player who looks past his best.

With Andy Robertson in support, that looks an area in which Liverpool could make inroads.