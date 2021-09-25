Saturday Football Tips: Montpellier to make their mark in Paris

PSG v Montpellier

Saturday 25 September 20:00 kick-off

Live on BT Sport 2

PSG's response to losing the French title last season was to sign Lionel Messi - the joint-GOAT hasn't really done anything yet but he's not had to as Mauricio Pochettino's side look like having another easy route back to the top.

Seven wins out of seven sees PSG seven points ahead in the title "race" if you kindly describe it as one, and on Saturday night they'll face a Montpellier side they've had great fun scoring goals against in recent years.

PSG have bagged 26 goals in the last seven meetings (W6 L1) and at home they've been filling their boots, scoring 18 in the last four while conceding just one.

They've been lucky in the last couple of matches though with two late winners in their last two games both coming in stoppage time, and for this game they're without Messi, Sergio Ramos and and Marco Verratti.

Throw in a Champions League draw with Club Brugge and PSG aren't as all powerful as they seem - yes they'll probably win this game but Montpellier have the attacking verve and goal scoring ability to really cause them some problems.

Montpellier have scored in every game so far this season, with six out of seven seeing both teams score, while only PSG themselves can better their 15-goal tally. They're the entertainers of Ligue 1 thanks also to their dodgy defence as they've conceded 13 and those 28 goals are the most of any team's games this season.

PSG have only kept two clean sheets themselves so the force is strong behind both teams scoring here at 1.824/5.

We always try and fit in some player props when we can around here though, and with the two teams having similar stats in terms of shots on target this season (PSG 33 Montpellier 31) we're opting for the value in one of the visitors troubling the PSG goal.

Midfielder Teji Savanier is the man, as he's a touch better value than his forwards but leads his team in both shots (18) and shots on target (7) this season.

He's not afraid to have a go and with PSG being wide open this season he can hit the target and land our nice Saturday Bet Builder double.

