Lazio have already booked their spot in the Europa League and Verona are safe in mid-table, but we could still get a decent game in this Serie A finale.

A Stadio Oilimpico send-off is always extra motivation, but Maurizio Sarri's side can also finish above Jose Mourinho's Roma - and in this city that's always important.

There are usually goals in games involving these two, and Lazio goals usually mean Ciro Immobile, but he's got a sprained ankle and with a three-goal lead in the top scorer charts it makes little sense to risk him.

With no Immobile, midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic can again provide some attacking impetus having been heavily involved of late - including a stopppage-time equaliser at Juventus last time out.

The Serbian has 11 Serie A goals and 11 assists this season and has five goal involvements in his last seven games (3G 2A).

He's got a fine record of a goal or assist in 18 league games this season, and is 13/10 to be involved in another goal here.

For Verona, Giovanni Simeone scored all four goals in the 4-1 win in the reverse fixture, constituting a quarter of his Serie A tally of 16 this season.

Simeone is 23/10 to score here but the fact that he's actually only scored in nine games this season and has just one in his last 10 are red flags for avoiding him here.

His strike partner Gianluca Caprari has actually been more effective for betting purposes, having scored his 12 goals in 11 games.

I'm not overly confident in Verona scoring here though, but they should at least have some shots, especially Caprari who has had 12 shots in his last five outings - with two hitting the target.

They were both goals so he's as likely to score as just hit the target going on recent form, but it's just having the shots that's of interest.

He's had multiple shots in six of his last eight, so it's fair enough for him to be 8/13 for 2+ shots again here. Not great odds but good enough for our Bet Builder double.