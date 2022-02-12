To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Saturday Football Tips: In-form Unal to grab a Getafe goal

Getafe
Getafe boss Quique Sanchez Flores can see his side score at Atletico Madrid
  • Atlético de Madrid vs Getafe
  • Sat 12 Feb, 20:00

Getafe have a poor record of scoring against Atletico, but our props column thinks in-form Enes Unal can break that trend on Saturday.

"Unal has scored five goals in his last six, including against Real Madrid, and Atletico have been leaking goals of late - this is a great chance for him to score at a big price."

Back Enes Unal to score for Getafe v Atletico @ 6.05/1

We're sticking to Spain for Saturday's props column where champions Atletico Madrid find themselves outside of the Champions League places ahead of their Madrid derby with Getafe.

Diego Simeone's side were given a bit of a hiding by Barcelona last time out, who even with all their financial problems then went above Atletico into fourth in the table.

Getafe make the short trip across the Spanish capital actually in better form, but we're not really suggesting going for a big upset away win for them as they've not beaten Atletico in La Liga since 2010.

Atlético de Madrid

  • L
  • W
  • L
  • D
  • W
  • W
vs

Getafe

  • W
  • D
  • W
  • L
  • W
  • W
Close
  • Barcelona 4 2 Atlético de Madrid
  • Atlético de Madrid 3 2 Valencia CF
  • Real Sociedad 2 0 Atlético de Madrid
  • Villarreal 2 2 Atlético de Madrid
  • Rayo Majadahonda 0 5 Atlético de Madrid
  • Atlético de Madrid 2 0 Rayo Vallecano
Close
  • Getafe 3 0 Levante
  • Real Sociedad 0 0 Getafe
  • Getafe 4 2 Granada CF
  • Sevilla 1 0 Getafe
  • Getafe 1 0 Real Madrid
  • Getafe 1 0 Osasuna

Atlético de Madrid vs Getafe Saturday 12 February, 20:00

Full stats

Former Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores is getting a tune out his team now as they pull away from the relegation zone - and this looks like a good opportunity to side with them in a game where they're such huge outsiders.

Atletico aren't playing in the form that would make you comfortable backing them at huge odds-on, so some of Getafe's better performing players definitely stand a chance of making a mark on the stats sheet.

And none more so than Enes Unal, the Turkish forward who is in such good form of late with five goals in his last six games - coming from seven shots on target in those half dozen outings.

Getafe have a horrible record of not scoring against Atletico, but they did break their long drought against them in the reverse fixture this season - in a season where Atletico's defence is not what it once was.

They've conceded 12 in their last five so if ever Getafe are going to trouble them, the time is now, and the man to do it is Unal.

Unal bagged the winner against Real Madrid last month so we're backing him to score here at 5/1 and complete the derby double and score at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Sometimes it's best to keep it simple so we're just sticking to the man in form and hope he can do the business at a health price.

COLUMN P/L 2021/22

Staked: 172pts
Returned: 208.05pts
P/L: +36.05pts

Recommended bets

Bet slip

Close

