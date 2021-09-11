Saturday Football Tips: Cards & corners as Bayern face Leipzig

There are big games wherever you look around Europe this weekend and right up there with them is the big Bundesliga clash between RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich on Saturday night.

Not only is it the top two from last season going head-to-head, but also the return of coach Julian Nagelsmann, defender Dayot Upamecano and midfielder and former captain Marcel Sabitzer.

All three jumped ship from Leipzig to the top dogs in the league, and they're sure to get a red-hot reception at the Red Bull Arena even if there are injur doubts about the two players.

Nagelsmann did well while at Leipzig, but the crowd and the home players will be desperate to put one over on their old boss and kick-start a stuttering early campaign.

Bayern are unbeaten in six against Leipzig but with four draws in there and all the emotion around this game it really could go either way.

We're all about stats here though, and although your instinct is to think goals in this one, three of the last four meetings have actually gone under 2.5 goals - with two going under 1.5.

Two of Leipzig's three games so far have also had just one goal in so the red flags are out on that one.

So we're taking the fact that this fixture usually sees a lot of cards to start us off in a Bet Builder double, as the 10 Bundesliga meetings have averaged four bookings per game. Including four reds.

With the returning Bayern trio sparking an extra intensity to proceedings then that average can at least hold up, if not go up.

No Bundesliga side have had more corners in their games than Leipzig this season with an average of over 12 per game with Red Bull themselves averaging eight while Bayern average six.

The last three meetings have seen 12, 12 and 14 corners in them, so us taking the over 9.5 corners may actually be a bit on the conservative side but hoping that it guarantees us a return.