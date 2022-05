Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest

Saturday May 14, 15:00 kick-off

Live on Sky Sports Football

There's nothing quite like the play-offs, and Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest sounds like a proper tie for both teams who feel they belong in the Premier League.

It should be tense, tight and nervy, everything we expect from a play-off tie and perhaps more so for Blades fans in this home leg as they've watched their side miss out in all eight previous appearances in the play-offs.

Bramall Lane may not witness too many goals on Saturday, it's too early in the tie to go gung-ho and the Blades have kept five clean sheets in six home games.

Forest did score here in March, and Steve Cooper rested many of his stars last week against Hill with their top-six place already assured - so they should be well drilled and well rested.

A player of real interest here is young Welsh forward Brennan Johnson, who has been a stand-out for Forest this season and looks destined to end up in the Premier League one way or another.

He had an eventful couple of games against the Blades as both games ended 1-1 this season - having four shots, two on target, missing a penalty, having an assist and also getting booked.

Johnson is 2.111/10 to get 1+ shot on target here, but he's also 2.111/10 just to have 2+ shots, which is the value play as he averages just under two shots per game and has had multiple efforts in seven of his last 10 games.

For the Blades, Morgan Gibbs-White loves a shot and is pretty accurate with them too, averaging a shot on target per game and having at least one in five of his last seven games.

Gibbs-White also hit the target in both league games against Forest too so even a short price like 1.42/5 is fair enough given his form.

We'll combine these two shots bets for Saturday's Bet Builder double.