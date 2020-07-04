Football Bet of the Day: Sassuolo to smash Lecce

Sassuolo v Lecce

Saturday 18:30 (Live on Premier Sports 1)

In Sweden yesterday, Jonkopings Sodra beat Akropolis IF 3-1 to land our BTTS bet and tip us into profit for the week. We're hoping to stay there as we head to Italy today.

Under Roberto Di Zerbi, more than 70% of Sassuolo's home matches have delivered Over 2.5 Goals (24/33) and almost half have reached Over 3.5 Goals (16/33). The exchange expects more goals today as Lecce come to town. Our bet is on Sassuolo to score the lion's share of those goals.

Relegation-threatened Lecce have lost each of their last two away games 0-4. In fact, five of their last six road trips have been fruitless and the margin of defeat was at least two goals in all five defeats. Since the start of the season, the Wolves have lost eight away matches - all of them by at least a couple of goals.

Sassuolo are W6-D2-L6 at Mapei Stadium this term. They've done their best work against weaker teams like Lecce: the Black & Greens are W5-D0-L1 against teams now in the bottom half, winning 4/4 against those alongside Lecce in the bottom six. They were strong in these games last season as well (W4-D2-L0 against the eventual bottom six). This term, 5/6 of their home victories were won with something to spare and that's what we're backing them to do in this one.