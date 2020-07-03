Football Bet of the Day: Goals spree in the Superettan

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Sweden football fans
Jönköpings Södra and Akropolis IF go head to head in Sweden's Superettan today
Tobias Gourlay's dipping into the Swedish second tier for today's bet

"At Stadsparksvallen the hosts have conceded at least once on eight of their last nine appearances"

Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.86] in Jonkopings Sodra v Akropolis IF

Jonkopings Sodra v Akropolis IF
Friday 18:00

In Norway yesterday, a 90th-minute penalty earned Kristiansund a 2-2 draw at home to Molde. It also sneaked us over the goals line and gave us a nice odds-against winner.

We're counting our lucky stars in Sweden today. Akropolis IF are new to the second-flight Superettan this season, but have opened their account with a 1-1 away draw and a 2-0 home win. We fancy they can get on the score sheet in Jonkopings tonight and help us land a BTTS bet.

The hosts have started the new campaign with a 2-1 home win and a 0-3 away defeat. At Stadsparksvallen they have conceded at least once on eight of their last nine appearances. At the other end, they have scored in 7/9, with the same fraction delivering BTTS. At [1.86] that's our bet for this one.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 83pts
Returned: 74.14pts
P/L: -8.86pts

Friday 3 July, 6.00pm

