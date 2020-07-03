Football Bet of the Day: Goals spree in the Superettan

Jonkopings Sodra v Akropolis IF

Friday 18:00

In Norway yesterday, a 90th-minute penalty earned Kristiansund a 2-2 draw at home to Molde. It also sneaked us over the goals line and gave us a nice odds-against winner.

We're counting our lucky stars in Sweden today. Akropolis IF are new to the second-flight Superettan this season, but have opened their account with a 1-1 away draw and a 2-0 home win. We fancy they can get on the score sheet in Jonkopings tonight and help us land a BTTS bet.

The hosts have started the new campaign with a 2-1 home win and a 0-3 away defeat. At Stadsparksvallen they have conceded at least once on eight of their last nine appearances. At the other end, they have scored in 7/9, with the same fraction delivering BTTS. At [1.86] that's our bet for this one.