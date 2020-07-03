Football Bet of the Day: Goals spree in the Superettan

Swedish Superettan: Jonkopings Sodra v Akropolis IF (Both teams to Score?)Show Hide
Friday 3 July, 6.00pm
Tobias Gourlay's dipping into the Swedish second tier for today's bet
"At Stadsparksvallen the hosts have conceded at least once on eight of their last nine appearances"
Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.86] in Jonkopings Sodra v Akropolis IF
Jonkopings Sodra v Akropolis IF
Friday 18:00
In Norway yesterday, a 90th-minute penalty earned Kristiansund a 2-2 draw at home to Molde. It also sneaked us over the goals line and gave us a nice odds-against winner.
We're counting our lucky stars in Sweden today. Akropolis IF are new to the second-flight Superettan this season, but have opened their account with a 1-1 away draw and a 2-0 home win. We fancy they can get on the score sheet in Jonkopings tonight and help us land a BTTS bet.
The hosts have started the new campaign with a 2-1 home win and a 0-3 away defeat. At Stadsparksvallen they have conceded at least once on eight of their last nine appearances. At the other end, they have scored in 7/9, with the same fraction delivering BTTS. At [1.86] that's our bet for this one.
Staked: 83pts
Returned: 74.14pts
P/L: -8.86pts
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
