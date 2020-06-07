Football Bet of the Day: After party in Poland

Sandecja Nowy Sacz v Radomiak Radom

Sunday 16:00

The party was full on in Poland yesterday. Zaglebie Lubin and Lech Poznan played out a 3-3 draw that saw Over 2.5 Goals paid out after 26 minutes. We're back in black for the week and can stay there with a final winner today.

We've stayed in Poland, but are taking things down a notch to the second-tier 1 Liga. Over 2.5 Goals is an odds-against proposition for Radomiak Radom's trip to Sandecja Nowy Sacz and we're happy to take it on.

Tenth-placed Sandecja won their first game since the resumption 3-0 at struggling Belchatow. At their own Wladyslaw Augustynek Stadium, they are averaging almost two goals a game (22 strikes in 12 matches) and, even as slight outsiders, look capable of contributing to another high scorer today. They've managed just three clean sheets of their own in those 12 games (W6-D3-L3) and 8/12 have delivered Over 2.5 Goals.

Fourth-placed Radomiak are favourites, despite going winless through their last six road trips. Nevertheless, they've scored at least twice in 6/9 away from home and have the firepower to do some damage this afternoon. At the other end, they've conceded in 7/8 - and the same fraction have produced Over 2.5 Goals, which is our final bet of this week.