Football Bet of the Day: After party in Poland

Polish I Liga: Sandecja Nowy Sacz v Radomiak Radom (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)
Sunday 7 June, 4.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Under 2.5 Goals
|Over 2.5 Goals
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Having picked up a winner in Poland yesterday, Tobias Gourlay's sticking around for a 1 Liga game this afternoon
"Seven of Radomiak's last eight away games have produced three goals or more"
Back Over 2.5 Goals @ [2.10] in Sandecja Nowy Sacz v Radomiak Radom
Sandecja Nowy Sacz v Radomiak Radom
Sunday 16:00
The party was full on in Poland yesterday. Zaglebie Lubin and Lech Poznan played out a 3-3 draw that saw Over 2.5 Goals paid out after 26 minutes. We're back in black for the week and can stay there with a final winner today.
We've stayed in Poland, but are taking things down a notch to the second-tier 1 Liga. Over 2.5 Goals is an odds-against proposition for Radomiak Radom's trip to Sandecja Nowy Sacz and we're happy to take it on.
Tenth-placed Sandecja won their first game since the resumption 3-0 at struggling Belchatow. At their own Wladyslaw Augustynek Stadium, they are averaging almost two goals a game (22 strikes in 12 matches) and, even as slight outsiders, look capable of contributing to another high scorer today. They've managed just three clean sheets of their own in those 12 games (W6-D3-L3) and 8/12 have delivered Over 2.5 Goals.
Fourth-placed Radomiak are favourites, despite going winless through their last six road trips. Nevertheless, they've scored at least twice in 6/9 away from home and have the firepower to do some damage this afternoon. At the other end, they've conceded in 7/8 - and the same fraction have produced Over 2.5 Goals, which is our final bet of this week.
Staked: 71pts
Returned: 62.08pts
P/L: -8.92pts
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Sunday 7 June, 4.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Under 2.5 Goals
|Over 2.5 Goals
Join to place betsJoin today