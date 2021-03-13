Football Bet of the Day: Pompey to prosper at Wembley

Portsmouth v Salford City

Saturday 15:00 (Live on Sky Sports)

In Italy last night, Atalanta were goalless with Spezia at the half but went on to win 3-1 and give us half a winner.

This weekend our focus is on Wembley Stadium. Today, Portsmouth take on Salford City in the much-delayed 2020 EFL Trophy final. The winners will have just one day to bask in their achievement before the 2021 EFL Trophy final kicks off on Sunday afternoon. More on that tomorrow.

League One outfit Portsmouth are just about odds-on to win Saturday's clash in 90 minutes and their manager Kenny Jackett has sounded slightly more enthusiastic about the game than his counterpart. While Jackett acknowledged it as an "opportunity to win something", Salford City boss Richie Wellens has called the game a "distraction".

The game brings together two teams who are struggling for form. Pompey are sixth in League One despite losing 7/12 home and away, including all of their last three league games. In the last month, Salford City have scored just five times across seven League Two games (W2-D3-L3). Eligibility rules mean the underdogs will be missing five loanee players today.

Portsmouth have drawn just 2/16 games so far in 2021 and none of their last nine EFL Trophy matches. With both clubs apparently underwhelmed at the prospect of playing the match behind closed doors and wanting to prioritise their league games, extra time and/or penalties won't suit anyone. We'll take the favourites to get the job done in 90 minutes and make a small slice of history by becoming the first club ever to retain the EFL Trophy.