Football Bet of the Day: Goals for the Griffins

Perugia v Venezia

Sunday 14:00

In Turkey yesterday, Trabzonspor won a remarkable game 6-2 against Kayserispor - thanks in part to a couple of goals from Daniel Sturridge. More importantly for us, Kayserispor got their consolation(s) to land our BTTS bet.

Today is our final bet of a successful year, with an ROI approaching 20%, before we hand over to Kev for the next couple of weeks. Thanks for reading - and see you in 2020.

Sunday brings a full set of fixtures from Italy's Serie B. Our pick is sixth-placed Perugia's match at home to 18th-placed Venezia. The hosts are favourites, but we fancy the visitors can help us land one last BTTS bet.

This season, Massimo Oddo's Griffins are W5-D3-L1 at the Stadio Renato Curi. However, they have conceded at least once in six of those nine games.

Today's visitors are down in the relegation zone, but they are W2-D5-L2 on the road this term. Crucially for us, the Winged Lions have scored in eight of those nine matches, with BTTS landing in 6/9. At even money, we're backing both teams to score once more this afternoon.