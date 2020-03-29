To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Oh God, no - it's Grodno

Belarus football fans
It's been an uncommonly mild spring in Belarus
Tobias Gourlay is having to curb his enthusiasm for what could be a low scorer in Belarus on Sunday afternoon

"Grodno scored just 10 times across 15 home matches last season"

Back Under 1.5 Goals @ [2.50] in Neman Grodno v Vitebsk

Neman Grodno v Vitebsk
Sunday 16:00 (Watch on Betfair Live video)

In Belarus yesterday, the mighty BATE Borisov crashed to a second consecutive defeat. They took the lead in Mozyr but went down 2-1 and our bet went with them.

We've got one last shot at Belarus this afternoon. The second of today's two Belarussian Premier League matches brings Vitebsk to Neman Grodno. Half of this weekend's first six BPL games have been settled by a single goal and there are some trends from last season to suggest this one could be another low scorer.

Grodno finished 10th in the 16-team league last season. Excluding an out-of-their-depth Tarpeda outfit, who finished the 30-game campaign with just four goals and six points, Grodno were the league's least potent home attack. They scored just 10 times across 15 home matches (W4-D5-L6). Nine of those 15 matches finished with Under 1.5 Goals in total, as the hosts conceded only 13 times in total.

Home and away, Vitebsk scored fewer goals last season (24 in 30 matches) than anyone except Tarpeda. On the road (W4-D2-L9), today's visitors failed to score on 10/15 trips. With two such impotent attacks going head to head, we're taking an odds-against punt on this matching producing no more than a single strike.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 38pts
Returned: 29.81pts
P/L: -8.19pts

Tobias Gourlay,

