Jose Mourinho may have dragged Roma into the Europa Conference League, but he may have to win it to get an upgrade to the Europa League as they face Fiorentina on Monday.

Neither side is in great form, with hosts Fiorentina losing the last three on the spin in Serie A and Roma going three games without a win.

It leaves Roma in sixth and needing to win this game in hand to open up a three-point gap on seventh-placed Atalanta, while Fiorentina are eighth and in danger of missing out on Europe altogether.

Fiorentina are having real problems scoring goals without Dusan Vlahovic as they've bagged just once in four games, and they now face a Roma side they've lost against in the last five meetings.

Vincenco Italiano's side are the third-best home side in Serie A though and much will depend on Mourinho's selection and his squad's state of mind after their European exploits on Thursday.

Roma have scored exactly once in eight straight away games but haven't got a league win in over a month - this game should be low scoring and the draw is a huge factor.

If there are to be goals, then perhaps Tammy Abraham has his scoring mojo back after his midweek winner against Leicester.

The former Chelsea man hasn't scored for five league games, but he's still managed 15 and one more would make him the top-scoring English player ever in a Serie A season - eclipsing Gerald Hitchens' mark from the 1961/62 campaign.

So while we'll back the under 2.5 goals at 1.910/11 we'll double it up for the man in form and man most likely to score, and that's Abraham anytime at 2.757/4 which makes a very tasty Bet Builder double.