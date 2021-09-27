Monday Football Tips: Shoot for profit with derby duo
Andy Schooler has a shots-based Bet Builder at north of 4/1 for Monday night's Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Brighton.
"One area Duffy has certainly contributed is in the opposition box where he’s back as the go-to man on set-plays – the Irish international has had nine headers at goal in the first five games."
Two players who have started the season in fine form get the nod for a Bet Builder in Monday night's Premier League 'derby'.
It's often referred to as the derby that isn't a derby - by road there are 46 miles between the two clubs - but the rivalry is certainly real and a fast-and-furious match can be expected.
For Palace, Conor Gallagher has been a real early-season eyecatcher. His ability to get forward from midfield has been something Palace have long been missing.
He's been given licence to get in and around the box and has produced plenty of shots as a result - he's had 2+ in three of his four league games so far, the only match in which he's failed to hit that mark came at Anfield. That's a good reason for an outlier.
Crystal Palace
- L
- W
- L
- L
- L
- D
Brighton and Hove Albion
- D
- W
- L
- W
- W
- W
Brighton will go top if they win and one of the reasons for their flying start has been the surprising form of Shane Duffy.
The defender didn't have the best of times on loan at Celtic last season but boss Graham Potter put faith in him at the start of the new campaign and that faith has been rewarded.
One area he's certainly contributed is in the opposition box where he's back as the go-to man on set-plays - the Irish international has had nine headers at goal in the first five games.
He's had 2+ shots of any sort in three of those five.
Add the Duffy and Gallagher bets together and you get a Bet Builder at north of 4/1.
Click here for Mike Norman's in-depth preview of Palace v Brighton
Column 2021/22 P/L
Staked: 45pts
Returned: 62.85pts
P/L: +17.85pts
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
And don’t forget that Match Odds punters across all major European leagues will enjoy No Cash Out Suspensions on their bets this season. T&Cs apply.