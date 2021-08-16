Monday Football Tips: Moreno to make it a marvellous Monday

Villarreal v Granada

Monday 16 August, 19:00

Sometimes it pays to keep things simple and a tried-and-tested method looks the way to go in La Liga on Monday night.

Only Lionel Messi scored more goals in La Liga than Gerard Moreno last season, the Spanish striker also proving a key man in his side's surge to Europa League glory.

He bagged 19 in 33 appearances in the league (18 in 30 starts) in a Villarreal team who finished as the fourth-highest scorers in the Primeira Division - only the top three of Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona netted more than their 60.

To open their 2021/22 campaign, they face the team who conceded the most goals last season, Granada.

Despite finishing in the top half, the Andalusians let in 65 goals and summer transfer business doesn't bode particularly well for that being fixed.

Most notably, keeper Rui Silva has departed for Real Betis, while Jesus Vallejo and Nehuen Perez are back at Real and Atletico respectively following loan spells.

Peru's Luis Abram is the man they are hoping improves them defensively but he'll be playing in Europe for the first time so may need time to settle in. Certainly Moreno and co should provide a tricky opening test.

Defensive midfielder Yangel Herrera, one of the stars of last season, and top scorer Roberto Soldado are other key men who have moved on.

In short, there's plenty to suggest Granada could struggle this season and Villarreal, already up and running competitively having taken Chelsea to penalties in the UEFA Super Cup last week, look a side capable to hurting them.

Backing Moreno to score in a home win looks the way to go. He netted against Chelsea, looking sharp and ready for the new campaign.

Despite the absence of fans, Granada managed to win just four times on the road last season, losing 12. Limited spectators will be in El Madrigal for this one to boost the hosts.

This bet won 11 times in Moreno's 30 starts last season and can deliver again here.

