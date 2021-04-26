Monday Football Tips: Hakan's the man for Milan

Lazio v AC Milan

Monday 26 April, 19:45 BST kick-off

Live on Premier Sports 1

It's a big Serie A clash on Monday night in Rome as Lazio host AC Milan with European places on the line.

Milan are surely too far behind city rivals Inter in the race for the title, and it's tight among the contenders for Champions League places, with Lazio currently on the outside looking in.

It's a superb-looking contest with Lazio going for a 10th home win in a row and being just one of two sides to have scored in every Serie A home fixture this season.

Against that, away-day specialists Milan come to town after winning 13 of their 15 road trips in Serie A this season, with their one defeat coming last time out at Sassuolo.

Both sides come packing some seriously good stats, with Lazio scoring 11 of their 20 opening goals inside 15 minutes, while Milan have not once been behind at half time in their Serie A road trips.

Milan have led 12 times at the break in away games, so the 3.5 5/2 on them leading at half time at the Stadio Olimpico certainly makes some appeal.

It's to the assists market though that we're heading to at that start of the week, and in particular to Milan's Turkish playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu, who already has eight assists to his name this season.

He bagged two assists and a goal in the reverse fixture, which was a thrilling 3-2 Milan victory in December.

Milan have scored in the last 17 Serie A games against Lazio so the potential for assists is very much there, and Hakan is right up there for possible candidates.

He had four key passes in his last away game and has 27 in his last seven outings - so at 4.57/2 to bag an assist on Monday night that's a decent return for such a creative spark.