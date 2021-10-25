Monday Football Tips: Getafe v Celta to deliver for cards fans

Getafe v Celta Vigo

Monday 25 October, 20:00

Live on La Liga TV and Betfair Live Video

These two sides topped La Liga in terms of yellow cards received last season and Monday's props Bet Builder is anticipating a feisty encounter between the pair.

Winless Getafe simply have to scrap for points right now, while Celta Vigo sit only one point above the relegation zone and head to south Madrid knowing defeat would deepen their troubles considerably.

Over 5.5 cards has landed in four of the last five meetings between these two so that becomes leg one.

Admittedly referee Juan Martinez Munuera hasn't been flashing the cards much this season - it is a minor concern - but taking charge of these two seems likely to sort that out.

In his four of his last five Getafe games, he's shown the Madrid side at least four cards so over 3.5 home cards is also added.

Celta's poor discipline means they are usually good for at least two cards - it's occurred in eight of their nine games this season and so over 1.5 away cards makes the third leg.

In terms of player cards, I'll stick an old favourite down for one in Damian Suarez.

The Getafe right-back has consistently been one of La Liga's most carded players in recent seasons and he's been booked in his last three appearances against Celta, as well as in his last five starts in matches being run by ref Munuera.

To round the bet off, I'll add under 2.5 goals.

That's landed in six of nine games this season for both teams, as well as in eight of the last 10 head-to-head meetings, including the last four.

Put together, the five legs produce a Bet Builder at 6.74. History certainly suggests it has a chance.

