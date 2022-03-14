Monday Football Tips: Banking on a Benzema brace

After Real Madrid somehow dumped PSG out of the Champions League, they're back in La Liga action as their march to the title takes them to Mallorca.

Holding a seven-point lead at the top of the table, Real Madrid face a Mallorca side who have lost four on the spin and are tumbling towards the relegation zone.

Mallorca actually won the last league fixture between the two at Son Moix, but Real Madrid have won the other seven of the last eight meetings, scoring plenty of goals in the process.

Real have banged in 22 goals in their last five wins over Mallorca, including a 6-1 victory earlier this season, and they should be able to get a few more on Monday night.

And that should mean more goals for the still underrated Karim Benzema, who has been slotting in goals for years in Madrid and is now carrying the team with 30 goals in all competitions already for Los Blancos.

Benzema has also got 12 assists just for good measure to show that he really is among the best players in the world.

Benzema scored two goals and had two assists in that 6-1 win over Mallorca in September, and although he may not go that far this time there's still scope for him to have a big impact on the game.

He's had seven games scoring twice or more and also had seven games where he's got a goal and assist, but we're just swayed by his goal-scoring and the fact that he's an OddsBoost on the Sportsbook to score twice here.

The form he's in, and given the opponent, it's in with a great chance of coming in for a nice start to the week.