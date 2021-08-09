Monday Football Tips: Back Hellborg to see yellow in Sweden

Varbergs v Sirius

Monday 9 August, 18:00 BST kick-off

Yes, it's Monday, yes the Olympics has finished but don't even think for a second that means there's no sporting excellence to get stuck into - step forward the Swedish Allsvenskan to lift the gloom!

Varbergs host Sirius with both sides looking over their shoulders near the foot of the table as we approach the halfway point of the Swedish season.

They're two evenly matched sides with Sirius just two points above Varbergs and with just a single point separating them in the final table last season.

You wouldn't class either side as good with just seven wins between them this season, but there's a big home advantage here with Varbergs showing signs of improvement on their own patch with two wins and a draw in their last three.

By contrast, Sirius have been awful on the road winning just once in seven attempts and struggling to keep scores respectable of late - they've lost their last three away games by a combined 12-1.

Varbergs aren't exactly prolific with just eight home goals this season but they've scored in all six games and this shaky Sirius defence gives them a great opportunity to fill their boots.

Sirius will also fancy a goal though as five out of six home games for Varbergs have seen both teams score - but while the first four saw over 2.5 goals, the last two have gone under with the hosts even grabbing a clean sheet last time out.

Both teams to score has landed in five of seven Sirius away games but just once in the last three where they've struggled to find the net, but there's usually goals regardless with all but one going over 2.5.

Varbergs have won the last three meetings at home and at 2.111/10 to win they're a decent bet here, but we want to start the week with a bang and so the home win is being doubled up with a booking for a nice return on the Bet Builder.

Our man in question is Sirius midfielder Adam Hellborg, who you could only describe as combative given his yellow card record this season, which has seen him booked seven times in just 10 games.

He's been booked in his last two games and also saw yellow in the last meeting between the two sides, and is a nice 3.185/40 to continue his run.

That brings us a nice price of around 6.511/2 with our Bet Builder double to start our week off in style.

