Monday Football Tips: Back a Brayford booking at Bolton

Bolton v Burton

Monday 6 September

Live on Sky Sports Football

The Sky Sports cameras are off to Bolton as Wanderers host Burton Albion for the first League One live Monday night game of the season.

The two sides have made similar starts to the season with both just losing once in five games but Burton sitting two points higher thanks to an extra victory.

It's newly-promoted Bolton who have been more entertaining so far with goals flowing and being involved in two 3-3 draws already, while Burton are building from the back with two 1-0 wins and just five goals scored in five games.

The Brewers have only bagged once in their two away games.

Burton, though, have a good recent record against Bolton with four wins and a draw in the last five - with the two most recent meetings being festivals of attacking football with a 2-2 draw coming after a 4-3 away win for Albion.

The match result could be anything here with Burton's defensive prowess set to be tested by the home side who aren't afraid to throw men forward.

As ever, though, we're looking towards some player props bets when we can, and it's Bolton's Oladapo Afolayan that catches the eye here, with the promising 23-year-old scoring three goals in seven games this season.

Big things are expected of Afolayan, who has scored twice in the league from 14 shots and five on target. He averages almost three shots per 90 minutes and one shot on target.

He's 1/2 to get a shot on target here, but given his growing role in the team then two shots on target at 11/4 looks right within his wheelhouse.

The lively Afolayan is also the most fouled player in the league after five games and operating down the left he'll be facing veteran John Brayford, who just so happens to have been booked in his last two games.

Now, a 33-year-old full-back, with bookings in his last two games, going up against a tricky forward who has been fouled more than anyone else in League One, seems ripe for another yellow to me.

It's those stats that make 3/1 on him seeing yellow on Monday night too good to ignore.

Coupled together via a Bet Builder double we've built ourselves a bet with a nice return from some pretty noteworthy stats behind them.