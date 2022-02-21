To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Monday Football Tips: Aim to gain in Spain

Celta Vigo
Levante head to Celta Vigo's Estadio de Balaidos on Monday night
  • Celta de Vigo vs Levante
  • Mon 21 Feb, 20:00

After a winner in Sunday's Basque derby, our football props column is staying in Spain in search of more profits.

"Pepelu has collected six cards in 11 La Liga starts so far this season and sits in the top 12 in Spain for fouls committed per game."

Having claimed an impressive win at champions Atletico Madrid in midweek, basement boys Levante should be up for this.

They are still a long way from safety but two wins in their last five have at least given them some hope.

The Valencia-based side have been getting stuck in all season - they've had a league-high six red cards and sit fifth in the table showing yellows received.

For this game, defensive midfielder Pepelu looks a decent price of 12/5 to find his way into the book.

Celta de Vigo

  • D
  • W
  • D
  • W
  • L
  • L
vs

Levante

  • W
  • L
  • L
  • L
  • W
  • L
Close
  • Cádiz 0 0 Celta de Vigo
  • Celta de Vigo 2 0 Rayo Vallecano
  • Sevilla 2 2 Celta de Vigo
  • Celta de Vigo 2 0 Osasuna
  • Real Sociedad 1 0 Celta de Vigo
  • Atlético Baleares 2 1 Celta de Vigo
Close
  • Atlético de Madrid 0 1 Levante
  • Levante 2 4 Real Betis
  • Getafe 3 0 Levante
  • Levante 0 2 Cádiz
  • Levante 2 0 Mallorca
  • Villarreal 5 0 Levante

Celta de Vigo vs Levante Monday 21 February, 20:00

Full stats

He started - and was carded - against Atletico and it's hard to see many changes being made here after that 1-0 success.

Pepelu has collected six cards in 11 La Liga starts so far this season and sits in the top 12 in Spain for fouls committed per game.

It's interesting to note that team-mate Roger Marti and three Celta players are also in that top 12 so there's obvious potential for this to be a game featuring plenty of fouls.

The referee could be better for those seeking cards but Valentin Pizarro Gomez is still showing around 4.5 per game.

To boost the price, I'll double up a Pepelu card with a shots bet - namely Jorge de Frutos to have 2+ shots.

The Levante man has landed this in his last 13 starts so it's something of a surprise to see him offered at 8/11 to repeat the trick here.

Celta may have the fifth-best defensive record in terms of goals conceded but look at shots conceded and they are down in ninth.

The double pays just over 11/2 which looks perfectly fair.

Click here for more football tips and previews

Column P/L 2021/22

Staked: 181pts
Returned: 222.58pts
P/L: +41.58pts

Recommended bets

Back Pepelu to be shown a card and Jorge de Frutos 2+ shots @ 6.511/2

