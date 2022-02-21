Monday Football Tips: Aim to gain in Spain

Having claimed an impressive win at champions Atletico Madrid in midweek, basement boys Levante should be up for this.

They are still a long way from safety but two wins in their last five have at least given them some hope.

The Valencia-based side have been getting stuck in all season - they've had a league-high six red cards and sit fifth in the table showing yellows received.

For this game, defensive midfielder Pepelu looks a decent price of 12/5 to find his way into the book.

He started - and was carded - against Atletico and it's hard to see many changes being made here after that 1-0 success.

Pepelu has collected six cards in 11 La Liga starts so far this season and sits in the top 12 in Spain for fouls committed per game.

It's interesting to note that team-mate Roger Marti and three Celta players are also in that top 12 so there's obvious potential for this to be a game featuring plenty of fouls.

The referee could be better for those seeking cards but Valentin Pizarro Gomez is still showing around 4.5 per game.

To boost the price, I'll double up a Pepelu card with a shots bet - namely Jorge de Frutos to have 2+ shots.

The Levante man has landed this in his last 13 starts so it's something of a surprise to see him offered at 8/11 to repeat the trick here.

Celta may have the fifth-best defensive record in terms of goals conceded but look at shots conceded and they are down in ninth.

The double pays just over 11/2 which looks perfectly fair.

