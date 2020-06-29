To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

La Liga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Fun in Funchal

Benfica football player
Maritimo can land a blow on Benfica tonight
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Benfica are expected to win on Madeira tonight, but Tobias Gourlay's not sure they'll have everything their own way

"BTTS has been the right bet in 11/14 league games at Estadio do Maritimo this season"

Back Both Teams To Score @ [2.00] in Maritimo v Benfica

Maritimo v Benfica
Monday 18:00

In Switzerland yesterday, Kev's week finished on an Alpine high as St Gallen beat Thun 3-2 to land his goals bet with something to spare. As he spends this week slowly coming back down to earth, we're taking the hot seat in Portugal.

One of this evening's three top-flight Primeira Liga games takes second-placed Benfica away from the mainland and onto Madeira for a meeting with relegation-threatened Maritimo. Despite their lowly position in the league, we think the hosts have half a chance of finding the back of the net and helping us land a BTTS bet.

BTTS has been the right bet in 11/14 league games at Estadio do Maritimo this season. In their home town on Funchal, Maritimo have scored in 13/14 of those matches, including 1-1 draws with top-of-the-table Porto and third-placed Sporting Lisbon, and a 1-2 defeat to fourth-placed Braga.

Benfica have scored in all 14 of their previous away trips this season and should have few problems delivering on their side of BTTS. They have been having a few more problems at the back recently, which raises our hopes of Maritimo also nabbing a goal. The visitors have conceded in 4/5 away games, including each of the last three. That recent trio includes trips to 17th-placed Portimonense and 13th-running Vitoria FC. We fancy Maritimo to emulate their fellow strugglers and land BTTS this evening.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 79pts
Returned: 70.58pts
P/L: -8.42pts

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ [2.00] in Maritimo v Benfica

Portuguese Primeira Liga: Maritimo v Benfica (Both teams to Score?)

Show Hide

Monday 29 June, 6.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tobias Gourlay,

More Bet of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles