Football Bet of the Day: Fun in Funchal

Maritimo v Benfica

Monday 18:00

In Switzerland yesterday, Kev's week finished on an Alpine high as St Gallen beat Thun 3-2 to land his goals bet with something to spare. As he spends this week slowly coming back down to earth, we're taking the hot seat in Portugal.

One of this evening's three top-flight Primeira Liga games takes second-placed Benfica away from the mainland and onto Madeira for a meeting with relegation-threatened Maritimo. Despite their lowly position in the league, we think the hosts have half a chance of finding the back of the net and helping us land a BTTS bet.

BTTS has been the right bet in 11/14 league games at Estadio do Maritimo this season. In their home town on Funchal, Maritimo have scored in 13/14 of those matches, including 1-1 draws with top-of-the-table Porto and third-placed Sporting Lisbon, and a 1-2 defeat to fourth-placed Braga.

Benfica have scored in all 14 of their previous away trips this season and should have few problems delivering on their side of BTTS. They have been having a few more problems at the back recently, which raises our hopes of Maritimo also nabbing a goal. The visitors have conceded in 4/5 away games, including each of the last three. That recent trio includes trips to 17th-placed Portimonense and 13th-running Vitoria FC. We fancy Maritimo to emulate their fellow strugglers and land BTTS this evening.