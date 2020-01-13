Football Bet of the Day: Yes we Caen

Lorient v Caen

Monday 19:45

In Italy yesterday, Carpi took a 1-0 lead over Sudtirol but were pegged back after half-time and the Serie C match finished 1-1. Kev's win bet is swimming with the fishes, but he's got himself a well-earned week off to recover.

Our week - our year, in fact - begins in France. Tonight's sole Ligue 2 match brings 15th-placed Caen to second-placed Lorient. The hosts, of course, are odds-on favourites, but we fancy the visitors can at least nick a goal.

At the Stade du Moustoir, high-flying Lorient are W6-D1-L2, having won each of their last three on home turf. However, the hosts conceded in two of those three wins and, going back to August, have let in a goal in 5/7.

Low-flying Caen are W2-D4-L3 on the road this term. They've conceded in all of their last eight such games, so we fully expect them to leak again this evening. At the other end, the Vikings have scored themselves in a surprisingly impressive 7/8. Against a surprisingly shaky home defence tonight, we like the odds-against price on both teams to score.