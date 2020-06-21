Football Bet of the Day: Lokomotiv to leak in Moscow

Russian Premier League: Lokomotiv v FC Orenburg (Both teams to Score?)
Sunday 21 June, 3.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
With his week hanging in the balance, Tobias Gourlay's on a mission to Moscow
"Orenburg have the bottom half of the table's most potent away attack"
Back Both Teams To Score @ [2.10] in Lokomotiv v FC Orenburg
Lokomotiv v FC Orenburg
Sunday 15:30
Poland was indeed the place to be yesterday, as Zaglebie Sosnowiec won the Scrabble score derby 3-1 at GKS Jastrzebie. We're into the black for this week and can consolidate our position with a good result in Russia.
Lokomotiv Moscow are running second in the Russian Premier League despite a relatively modest W5-D2-L3 home record. At Lokomotiv Stadium, they have conceded at least once in 7/10, including four of the last five. This afternoon, they entertain an FC Orenburg team that has scored in all three head-to-heads since returning to the top flight.
Fourteenth-placed Orenburg are just one point clear of rock bottom, and their problems have been concentrated in defence. They are yet to manage a clean sheet from 11 previous road trips, so Lokomotiv - who have scored in 9/10 home matches - should find ways through them today.
At the other end, however, Orenburg have the bottom half of the table's most potent away attack. The visitors have struck 13 times across their 11 away games, notching at least once in 10/11. At an odds-against price, we'll take BTTS to land in this one.
Staked: 78pts
Returned: 70.58pts
P/L: -7.42pts
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Sunday 21 June, 3.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Join to place betsJoin today