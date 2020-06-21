To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bundesliga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Lokomotiv to leak in Moscow

Russia World Cup football
The eyes of the footballing world return to Russia this afternoon
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

With his week hanging in the balance, Tobias Gourlay's on a mission to Moscow

"Orenburg have the bottom half of the table's most potent away attack"

Back Both Teams To Score @ [2.10] in Lokomotiv v FC Orenburg

Lokomotiv v FC Orenburg
Sunday 15:30

Poland was indeed the place to be yesterday, as Zaglebie Sosnowiec won the Scrabble score derby 3-1 at GKS Jastrzebie. We're into the black for this week and can consolidate our position with a good result in Russia.

Lokomotiv Moscow are running second in the Russian Premier League despite a relatively modest W5-D2-L3 home record. At Lokomotiv Stadium, they have conceded at least once in 7/10, including four of the last five. This afternoon, they entertain an FC Orenburg team that has scored in all three head-to-heads since returning to the top flight.

Fourteenth-placed Orenburg are just one point clear of rock bottom, and their problems have been concentrated in defence. They are yet to manage a clean sheet from 11 previous road trips, so Lokomotiv - who have scored in 9/10 home matches - should find ways through them today.

At the other end, however, Orenburg have the bottom half of the table's most potent away attack. The visitors have struck 13 times across their 11 away games, notching at least once in 10/11. At an odds-against price, we'll take BTTS to land in this one.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 78pts
Returned: 70.58pts
P/L: -7.42pts

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ [2.10] in Lokomotiv v FC Orenburg

Russian Premier League: Lokomotiv v FC Orenburg (Both teams to Score?)

Sunday 21 June, 3.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tobias Gourlay,

More Bet of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles