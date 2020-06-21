Football Bet of the Day: Lokomotiv to leak in Moscow

Lokomotiv v FC Orenburg

Sunday 15:30

Poland was indeed the place to be yesterday, as Zaglebie Sosnowiec won the Scrabble score derby 3-1 at GKS Jastrzebie. We're into the black for this week and can consolidate our position with a good result in Russia.

Lokomotiv Moscow are running second in the Russian Premier League despite a relatively modest W5-D2-L3 home record. At Lokomotiv Stadium, they have conceded at least once in 7/10, including four of the last five. This afternoon, they entertain an FC Orenburg team that has scored in all three head-to-heads since returning to the top flight.

Fourteenth-placed Orenburg are just one point clear of rock bottom, and their problems have been concentrated in defence. They are yet to manage a clean sheet from 11 previous road trips, so Lokomotiv - who have scored in 9/10 home matches - should find ways through them today.

At the other end, however, Orenburg have the bottom half of the table's most potent away attack. The visitors have struck 13 times across their 11 away games, notching at least once in 10/11. At an odds-against price, we'll take BTTS to land in this one.