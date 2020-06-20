Football Bet of the Day: Poland is the place to be

GKS Jastrzebie v Zaglebie Sosnowiec

Saturday 16:40

The fireworks got cancelled in Portugal last night. Famalicao and Braga upset the formbook with a goalless draw. We're hoping the formbook has now got over it as we head to Poland.

In the 18-team I Liga, sixth-placed GKS Jastrzebie's last four home games have each delivered Over 2.5 Goals and we like the better-than-evens price on that happening again this afternoon.

In fact, the hosts have scored and conceded in all of their last six league appearances at Miejski Mosir Stadium. With the exception of a 1-1 draw, 5/6 of those games reached Over 2.5 Goals.

Visiting Zaglebie Sosnowiec are currently 11th in the table. They have a modest W4-D3-L6 record on the road this season, but they have scored in 11 of their most recent 12 away games. They have managed just two clean sheets across those 12 matches, with 7/12 delivering Over 2.5 Goals. On both sides, the numbers say there is a touch of value in backing today's clash to produce at least three goals.