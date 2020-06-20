Football Bet of the Day: Poland is the place to be

Polish I Liga: GKS Jastrzebie v Zaglebie Sosnowiec (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)
Saturday 20 June, 4.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Under 2.5 Goals
|Over 2.5 Goals
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Tobias Gourlay expects Jastrzebie to be jumping as Zaglebie Sosnowiec come to town
"Zaglebie Sosnowiec are 11th in the table, but they have scored in 11 of their most recent 12 away games"
Back Over 2.5 Goals @ [2.04] in GKS Jastrzebie v Zaglebie Sosnowiec
GKS Jastrzebie v Zaglebie Sosnowiec
Saturday 16:40
The fireworks got cancelled in Portugal last night. Famalicao and Braga upset the formbook with a goalless draw. We're hoping the formbook has now got over it as we head to Poland.
In the 18-team I Liga, sixth-placed GKS Jastrzebie's last four home games have each delivered Over 2.5 Goals and we like the better-than-evens price on that happening again this afternoon.
In fact, the hosts have scored and conceded in all of their last six league appearances at Miejski Mosir Stadium. With the exception of a 1-1 draw, 5/6 of those games reached Over 2.5 Goals.
Visiting Zaglebie Sosnowiec are currently 11th in the table. They have a modest W4-D3-L6 record on the road this season, but they have scored in 11 of their most recent 12 away games. They have managed just two clean sheets across those 12 matches, with 7/12 delivering Over 2.5 Goals. On both sides, the numbers say there is a touch of value in backing today's clash to produce at least three goals.
Staked: 77pts
Returned: 68.54pts
P/L: -8.46pts
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Saturday 20 June, 4.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Under 2.5 Goals
|Over 2.5 Goals
Join to place betsJoin today