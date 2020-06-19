Football Bet of the Day: Fireworks in Famalicao

Famalicao v Braga

Friday 21:15

In Portugal last night, Sporting Lisbon beat Tondela 2-0 to land our Win to Nil bet at a nice price. We're into profit for the week and planning to stay there with a trip to... Portugal.

Promoted Famalicao have been an asset to the Portuguese top flight. Running fifth, they have been a fountain of goals, with 18/26 matches at home and away delivering Over 2.5 Goals. The reverse fixture with Braga finished 2-2 and we fancy the pair can deliver more entertainment tonight.

Joao Pedro Sousa's Famalicao have a W7-D3-L3 home record, despite conceding more home goals than any other team in the Primeira Liga. In total, their Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho home has seen more goals than any other stadium in the league (47 in 13 games). The new boys have not been cowed by the big names: in their most recent two home matches, they've beaten third-placed Sporting 3-1 and second-placed Porto 2-1. Nine of their last 12 home appearances have now produced Over 2.5 Goals.

Since Ruben Amorim took over at fourth-placed Braga, the Archbishops have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in 9/12 at home and away, including 5/6 on the road. They've scored at least twice themselves in 5/6 and look eminently capable of contributing to another exciting match in Famalicao tonight.