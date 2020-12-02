Football Bet of the Day: Leganes to ruin Rayo

Leganes v Rayo Vallecano

Wednesday 18:00 (Live on LaLiga SmartBank YouTube)

In Portugal last night, the Beavers' defence held firm. For only the third time in 21 home games, Moreirense failed to score and our BTTS bet went down with them. Today we're sneaking back into Spain for one of this evening's five matches from the Segunda Division.

Leganes, who were relegated from the top-flight La Liga last season, are fourth in the 24-team table and have the league's best home record. They've won 7/8 at Estadio Municipal de Butarque, most recently beating second-placed Espanyol 2-0. The Cucumber Growers have conceded just three times across those eight games and look ripe to pick up another three points today.

Rayo Vallecano are in the second season back down in the Segunda. Andoni Iraola's men came home seventh last term and are running seventh again in the current campaign. They won their last away game, but that was against 20th-placed Zaragoza. Overall they are W2-D2-L4 on the road and have managed only five goals across those eight games. At a healthy odds-against price, we're punting on Leganes to shut them down and take all three points from this one.