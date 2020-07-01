Football Bet of the Day: Leaky Lecce to land a goals bet

Lecce v Sampdoria

Wednesday 20:45

In Russia yesterday, CSKA won the Moscow derby 2-0 and our bet went down with Spartak. We're looking to bounce back in Italy, where Lecce's Serie A clash with Sampdoria promises a few goals.

Lecce occupy 18th place right now, but can jump above their 16th-placed visitors with a win in this one. Promoted back to the top flight last season, Fabio Liverani's hosts have been found wanting at the back, conceding a league-high 64 goals across 28 games so far. Eleven of those goals came in their last two home games.

At the Stadio Via Del Mare, Lecce have notched a single clean sheet from 14 attempts. They have been more proficient at the other end of the field, where they have scored in 9/10. No fewer than seven of those 10 matches have delivered four goals or more.

Claudio Ranieri's Sampdoria have scored in 8/9 road trips under the current boss. At the other end, however, they have their troubles too, conceding 10 times across their last four away games. All four matches delivered Over 2.5 Goals and, with two of them getting to Over 3.5 Goals, we think it's worth an odds-against punt on Over 3.0 Goals.