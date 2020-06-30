Football Bet of the Day: Spartak could sneak Moscow derby

CSKA Moscow v Spartak Moscow

Tuesday 18:30

There was a surprise in Portugal last night as Maritimo beat Benfica 2-0. It marked Benfica's first away Primeira Liga game of 2019/20 in which they had failed to score and, surprisingly, it was they who brought down our BTTS bet.

We move on to Russia, where a Moscow derby has caught our eye. CSKA Moscow lost their most recent Russian Premier League home match 0-4 to top-of-the-table Zenit St Petersburg. They have now failed to win on any of their last four appearances on home turf, scoring just once in total. We fancy they might struggle to better city rivals Spartak, who are currently one place below them in sixth, but have some decent away form under their belts.

Spartak have won each of their last three on the road, including a 2-0 win at seventh-placed Dinamo Moscow. They have scored eight times across those three wins and look capable of troubling their hosts this evening. Since the start of the season, they have the league's third-best away record (W6-D2-L4).

After their recent travails, CSKA are W5-D3-L4 at home this term. Across the last five seasons, Spartak's visits have been split evenly, with each side going W2-D1-L2. With Spartak's surging away form in mind, the odds-against price on them to win Draw No Bet has good appeal.