Football Bet of the Day: Spartak could sneak Moscow derby

Russian Premier League: CSKA Moscow v Spartak Moscow (Draw no Bet)Show Hide
Tuesday 30 June, 6.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|CSKA Moscow
|Spartak Moscow
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Tobias Gourlay's on a mission to Moscow as CSKA entertain city rivals Spartak
"Spartak have won each of their last three on the road in the Russian Premier League"
CSKA Moscow v Spartak Moscow
Tuesday 18:30
There was a surprise in Portugal last night as Maritimo beat Benfica 2-0. It marked Benfica's first away Primeira Liga game of 2019/20 in which they had failed to score and, surprisingly, it was they who brought down our BTTS bet.
We move on to Russia, where a Moscow derby has caught our eye. CSKA Moscow lost their most recent Russian Premier League home match 0-4 to top-of-the-table Zenit St Petersburg. They have now failed to win on any of their last four appearances on home turf, scoring just once in total. We fancy they might struggle to better city rivals Spartak, who are currently one place below them in sixth, but have some decent away form under their belts.
Spartak have won each of their last three on the road, including a 2-0 win at seventh-placed Dinamo Moscow. They have scored eight times across those three wins and look capable of troubling their hosts this evening. Since the start of the season, they have the league's third-best away record (W6-D2-L4).
After their recent travails, CSKA are W5-D3-L4 at home this term. Across the last five seasons, Spartak's visits have been split evenly, with each side going W2-D1-L2. With Spartak's surging away form in mind, the odds-against price on them to win Draw No Bet has good appeal.
Staked: 80pts
Returned: 70.58pts
P/L: -9.42pts
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Tuesday 30 June, 6.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|CSKA Moscow
|Spartak Moscow
Join to place betsJoin today