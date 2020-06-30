To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

La Liga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Spartak could sneak Moscow derby

Spartak Moscow football fans
Spartak Moscow fans might have something to celebrate in the Russian capital tonight
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Tobias Gourlay's on a mission to Moscow as CSKA entertain city rivals Spartak

"Spartak have won each of their last three on the road in the Russian Premier League"

Back Spartak Moscow Draw No Bet @ [2.20] v CSKA Moscow

CSKA Moscow v Spartak Moscow
Tuesday 18:30

There was a surprise in Portugal last night as Maritimo beat Benfica 2-0. It marked Benfica's first away Primeira Liga game of 2019/20 in which they had failed to score and, surprisingly, it was they who brought down our BTTS bet.

We move on to Russia, where a Moscow derby has caught our eye. CSKA Moscow lost their most recent Russian Premier League home match 0-4 to top-of-the-table Zenit St Petersburg. They have now failed to win on any of their last four appearances on home turf, scoring just once in total. We fancy they might struggle to better city rivals Spartak, who are currently one place below them in sixth, but have some decent away form under their belts.

Spartak have won each of their last three on the road, including a 2-0 win at seventh-placed Dinamo Moscow. They have scored eight times across those three wins and look capable of troubling their hosts this evening. Since the start of the season, they have the league's third-best away record (W6-D2-L4).

After their recent travails, CSKA are W5-D3-L4 at home this term. Across the last five seasons, Spartak's visits have been split evenly, with each side going W2-D1-L2. With Spartak's surging away form in mind, the odds-against price on them to win Draw No Bet has good appeal.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 80pts
Returned: 70.58pts
P/L: -9.42pts

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Recommended bets

Back Spartak Moscow Draw No Bet @ [2.20] v CSKA Moscow

Russian Premier League: CSKA Moscow v Spartak Moscow (Draw no Bet)

Show Hide

Tuesday 30 June, 6.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
CSKA Moscow
Spartak Moscow
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tobias Gourlay,

More Bet of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles