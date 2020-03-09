Football Bet of the Day: Lodz of goals in Poland

Korona Kielce v LKS Lodz

Monday 17:00

The news from Spain yesterday was good. With three minutes to go, Mirandes were 1-0 down to Alcorcon and Kev's BTTS bet looked doomed. But the visitors scored in the 88th and 90th minutes to land themselves three points and push Kev into profit for the week. As he takes a well-earned breather, our shift begins in Poland.

At the Kolporter Arena today, second-bottom Korona Kielce entertain the only team below them in the current Ekstraklasa table. Home and away, they have lost their last two matches 1-2 but start as favourites to beat their rivals today. But they might not have everything their own way.

Lodz might be bottom of the Ekstraklasa but, going back to the start of the campaign last summer, they have scored in 8/12 away matches. The Knights of Spring conceded in all 12 of those games, so BTTS has landed in 8/8 when they've managed to score themselves. We fancy they can grab a goal this afternoon and help us kick-off the new week on the right foot.