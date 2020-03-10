To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Entertainment in Inverness

Scotland football fans
Scottish eyes turn to Caledonian Stadium tonight
Tobias Gourlay's hoping to be royally entertained by Queen of the South tonight

"Inverness might be second, but they have conceded in each of their last three home matches"

Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.94] in Inverness CT v Queen of the South

Inverness CT v Queen of the South
Tuesday 19:45

In Poland last night, there were not Lodz of goals. Korona Kielce beat their relegation rivals 1-0 to bring down our BTTS bet.

We're popping back up in Scotland, where there are three Scottish Championship matches this evening. At Caledonian Stadium, second-placed Inverness CT are hosting eighth-placed Queen of the South and, though the hosts are odds-on favourites, we fancy both teams can get on the score sheet.

This season John Robertson's Inverness are a robust W7-D2-L3 on their home patch. However, they have recently won only 1/3, conceding in all three of those games. In fact, they have conceded at least once in six of their last nine appearances at Caledonian Stadium.

Allan Johnston's Queen of the South are W3-D5-L5 on the road this term. Since losing 0-3 at league leaders Dundee United their form has improved a little. They've scored seven times across their last six road trips (W2-D3-L1) and we like the near-evens price about them helping tonight's game to deliver BTTS.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 28pts
Returned: 24.24pts
P/L: -3.76pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.94] in Inverness CT v Queen of the South

Scottish Championship: Inverness CT v Queen of South (Both teams to Score?)

Tuesday 10 March, 7.45pm

