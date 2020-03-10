Football Bet of the Day: Entertainment in Inverness

Inverness CT v Queen of the South

Tuesday 19:45

In Poland last night, there were not Lodz of goals. Korona Kielce beat their relegation rivals 1-0 to bring down our BTTS bet.

We're popping back up in Scotland, where there are three Scottish Championship matches this evening. At Caledonian Stadium, second-placed Inverness CT are hosting eighth-placed Queen of the South and, though the hosts are odds-on favourites, we fancy both teams can get on the score sheet.

This season John Robertson's Inverness are a robust W7-D2-L3 on their home patch. However, they have recently won only 1/3, conceding in all three of those games. In fact, they have conceded at least once in six of their last nine appearances at Caledonian Stadium.

Allan Johnston's Queen of the South are W3-D5-L5 on the road this term. Since losing 0-3 at league leaders Dundee United their form has improved a little. They've scored seven times across their last six road trips (W2-D3-L1) and we like the near-evens price about them helping tonight's game to deliver BTTS.