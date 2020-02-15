Football Bet of the Day: Zinger in Zapresic
Tobias Gourlay's hoping to see some goals in Croatia on Saturday afternoon
"Inter Vapresic have the league's worst home record, despite scoring in 8/10"
Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.94] in Inter Zapresic v Varazdin
Inter Zapresic v Varazdin
Saturday 14:00
There was no treat in Turkey last night as Basaksehir beat Besiktas 1-0 to leave us short of our Over 2.5 Goals target.
We're spending Saturday afternoon in Croatia, where the first 1st Division match of the day sees third-bottom Inter Zapresic entertain rock-bottom Varazdin. We reckon both teams can get on the score sheet.
Inter have the league's worst home record (W2-D3-L5), but the Giant From The Suburb has served up 33 goals across those 10 matches. They have kept just a single clean sheet across those 10 games, while scoring themselves in 8/10.
In their first top-flight season since promotion, Varazdin have been pretty awful on the road (W0-D3-L7), but their scoring record is a little better than you might think. Excluding a couple of shut-outs against the league's top two, they have found the back of the net in 7/8. We fancy they can score against one of the league's shakiest home defences this afternoon and help us land a BTTS bet.
2020 P/L (1pt per bet)
Staked: 19pts
Returned: 17.64pts
P/L: -1.36pts
