To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Zinger in Zapresic

Croatia football fans
Newly promoted Varadzin are yet to light up Croatia's 1 HNL
Join today

Tobias Gourlay's hoping to see some goals in Croatia on Saturday afternoon

"Inter Vapresic have the league's worst home record, despite scoring in 8/10"

Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.94] in Inter Zapresic v Varazdin

Inter Zapresic v Varazdin
Saturday 14:00

There was no treat in Turkey last night as Basaksehir beat Besiktas 1-0 to leave us short of our Over 2.5 Goals target.

We're spending Saturday afternoon in Croatia, where the first 1st Division match of the day sees third-bottom Inter Zapresic entertain rock-bottom Varazdin. We reckon both teams can get on the score sheet.

Inter have the league's worst home record (W2-D3-L5), but the Giant From The Suburb has served up 33 goals across those 10 matches. They have kept just a single clean sheet across those 10 games, while scoring themselves in 8/10.

In their first top-flight season since promotion, Varazdin have been pretty awful on the road (W0-D3-L7), but their scoring record is a little better than you might think. Excluding a couple of shut-outs against the league's top two, they have found the back of the net in 7/8. We fancy they can score against one of the league's shakiest home defences this afternoon and help us land a BTTS bet.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 19pts
Returned: 17.64pts
P/L: -1.36pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.94] in Inter Zapresic v Varazdin

Tobias Gourlay,

More Bet of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles