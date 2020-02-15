Football Bet of the Day: Zinger in Zapresic

Inter Zapresic v Varazdin

Saturday 14:00

There was no treat in Turkey last night as Basaksehir beat Besiktas 1-0 to leave us short of our Over 2.5 Goals target.

We're spending Saturday afternoon in Croatia, where the first 1st Division match of the day sees third-bottom Inter Zapresic entertain rock-bottom Varazdin. We reckon both teams can get on the score sheet.

Inter have the league's worst home record (W2-D3-L5), but the Giant From The Suburb has served up 33 goals across those 10 matches. They have kept just a single clean sheet across those 10 games, while scoring themselves in 8/10.

In their first top-flight season since promotion, Varazdin have been pretty awful on the road (W0-D3-L7), but their scoring record is a little better than you might think. Excluding a couple of shut-outs against the league's top two, they have found the back of the net in 7/8. We fancy they can score against one of the league's shakiest home defences this afternoon and help us land a BTTS bet.