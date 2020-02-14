Football Bet of the Day: A treat in Turkey

Basaksehir v Besiktas

Friday 17:00

In Israel last night, there was a goals rush, but it wasn't for Rishonia. Hosts Beitar thrashed their visitors 4-0 to land our goals bet and put us into profit for the week.

We're hoping to move further into the black in Turkey this evening. Tonight's Super League game brings seventh-placed Besiktas to third-placed Basaksehir and we reckon it should deliver a few goals. Both teams have scored in 6/8 head-to-heads and we're backing them to reach Over 2.5 Goals in this one.

Basaksehir are unbeaten in 10 at Fatih Terim Stadium. Okan Buruk's men are in excellent scoring form, having won their last three 3-1, 4-1 and 5-1. They've scored at least once in all 11 games there this season, but have also conceded in 9/11. Eight of those matches have produced Over 2.5 Goals in total.

Besiktas are W4-D1-L5 on the road this season, but Abdullah Avci's men have recently won 4/6. They've scored in all six of those matches and we believe they can help get this game over the goals line. So far this term, 8/10 of their away matches have delivered Over 2.5 Goals and that's our bet for today.