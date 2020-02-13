Football Bet of the Day: Goals rush for Rishonia

Beitar Tel Aviv Ramla v Hapoel Rishon Lezion

Thursday 18:00

In Scotland last night, Hibs cruised to a 3-0 win over Ross County that brought home our Over 2.5 Goals bet.

Today, we're in Israel for a match from the second-tier National League. Eighth-placed Beitar Tel Aviv Ramla host second-placed Hapoel Rishon Lezion and we're backing Over 2.5 Goals at around even money.

Since late November, the hosts have won 5/6 at Ness Ziona Stadium, but they start this one as outsiders. That's despite scoring 14 times across those six matches. Five of those six games reached Over 2.5 Goals in total as the home side managed just a single clean sheet.

Visiting Rishonia are W7-D1-L3 on the road this season. However, they have recently lost 2/3 and, having previously been tight at the back, conceded in 4/6. Half of those six matches delivered Over 2.5 Goals and, at anything close to even money, that's the side of the line we want to be on.