Football Bet of the Day: Goals rush for Rishonia

Israeli National League: Beitar Tel Aviv Ramla v Hapoel Rishon Lezion (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)
Thursday 13 February, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Under 2.5 Goals
|Over 2.5 Goals
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Betting.Betfair
Tobias Gourlay's hoping to be entertained in the Israeli National League this evening
"The hosts are outsiders, despite scoring 14 times across their last six home matches"
Back Over 2.5 Goals @ [2.00] in Beitar Tel Aviv Ramla v Hapoel Rishon Lezion
Beitar Tel Aviv Ramla v Hapoel Rishon Lezion
Thursday 18:00
In Scotland last night, Hibs cruised to a 3-0 win over Ross County that brought home our Over 2.5 Goals bet.
Today, we're in Israel for a match from the second-tier National League. Eighth-placed Beitar Tel Aviv Ramla host second-placed Hapoel Rishon Lezion and we're backing Over 2.5 Goals at around even money.
Since late November, the hosts have won 5/6 at Ness Ziona Stadium, but they start this one as outsiders. That's despite scoring 14 times across those six matches. Five of those six games reached Over 2.5 Goals in total as the home side managed just a single clean sheet.
Visiting Rishonia are W7-D1-L3 on the road this season. However, they have recently lost 2/3 and, having previously been tight at the back, conceded in 4/6. Half of those six matches delivered Over 2.5 Goals and, at anything close to even money, that's the side of the line we want to be on.
Staked: 17pts
Returned: 15.64pts
P/L: -1.36pts
Thursday 13 February, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Under 2.5 Goals
|Over 2.5 Goals
Join to place betsJoin today