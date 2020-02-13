To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Goals rush for Rishonia

Israel football fans
Hapoel Rishon Lezion could go top of the Israeli National League tonight
Tobias Gourlay's hoping to be entertained in the Israeli National League this evening

"The hosts are outsiders, despite scoring 14 times across their last six home matches"

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ [2.00] in Beitar Tel Aviv Ramla v Hapoel Rishon Lezion

Beitar Tel Aviv Ramla v Hapoel Rishon Lezion
Thursday 18:00

In Scotland last night, Hibs cruised to a 3-0 win over Ross County that brought home our Over 2.5 Goals bet.

Today, we're in Israel for a match from the second-tier National League. Eighth-placed Beitar Tel Aviv Ramla host second-placed Hapoel Rishon Lezion and we're backing Over 2.5 Goals at around even money.

Since late November, the hosts have won 5/6 at Ness Ziona Stadium, but they start this one as outsiders. That's despite scoring 14 times across those six matches. Five of those six games reached Over 2.5 Goals in total as the home side managed just a single clean sheet.

Visiting Rishonia are W7-D1-L3 on the road this season. However, they have recently lost 2/3 and, having previously been tight at the back, conceded in 4/6. Half of those six matches delivered Over 2.5 Goals and, at anything close to even money, that's the side of the line we want to be on.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 17pts
Returned: 15.64pts
P/L: -1.36pts

Recommended bets

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ [2.00] in Beitar Tel Aviv Ramla v Hapoel Rishon Lezion

Israeli National League: Beitar Tel Aviv Ramla v Hapoel Rishon Lezion (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Thursday 13 February, 6.00pm

Tobias Gourlay,

