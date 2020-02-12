To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Hibs to go high

Scotland football fans
Hibernian are one of Scotland's most exciting home teams
Tobias Gourlay's headed north of the border for one of tonight's five Scottish Premiership games

"This fixture finished 2-2 in October and a more recent encounter at County's Dingwall home finished 2-1 to the hosts"

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ [1.78] in Hibernian v Ross County

Hibernian v Ross County
Wednesday 19:45

In Belgium last night, Charleroi beat Yellow-Red Mechelen 2-1, which was enough for them to take all three points but only enough for us to get our stake back.

We're in Scotland today as sixth-placed Hibernian entertain ninth-placed Ross County in one of tonight's five Scottish Premiership matches. This fixture finished 2-2 in October and a more recent encounter at County's Dingwall home finished 2-1 to the hosts. Tonight's clash looks well set up to deliver Over 2.5 Goals once again.

This season Hibs have scored more home goals (21 in 12 games) than anyone outside the Old Firm. Ten of those 12 matches have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in total, as the hosts have conceded in all but two of them.

Ross County have won only one of their first 13 away matches of the campaign. However, discounting trips to the Old Firm, the Staggies have scored on five of their most recent six away days. With 5/6 also getting up and Over 2.5 Goals, that's our bet for today.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 16pts
Returned: 13.86pts
P/L: -2.14pts

Recommended bets

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ [1.78] in Hibernian v Ross County

Scottish Premiership: Hibernian v Ross Co (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Wednesday 12 February, 7.45pm

Tobias Gourlay,

