Football Bet of the Day: Go for goals with Gil Vicente

Gil Vicente v Rio Ave

Sunday 17:00

In Italy yesterday, Sassuolo were pegged back twice by Lecce but eventually ran out 4-2 winners to land our handicap bet. Whatever happens today, we'll finish this week in profit, but we want to get as deep into the black stuff as possible on our final trip to Portugal.

With five games of the campaign to go, Gil Vicente are 13th in the Primeira Liga and could use another win or two to be sure of their place in the top flight for next season. Vito Oliveira's men won their last home game 3-0, but face a tougher test against fifth-placed Rio Ave, who have recently won 6/7 away from home.

Nevertheless, the Roosters have scored in 9/10 league appearances at their Estadio Cidade de Barcelos home and we fancy their chances of netting this afternoon. Despite their excellent away form, Rio Ave have conceded on seven of their last 10 road trips.

At the other end of the pitch, Rio Ave should also find ways through a home defence that has conceded in 7/10. Carlos Carvalhal's visitors have scored in eight straight away from home and we fancy them to land BTTS at a slightly-better-than-evens price.