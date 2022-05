Jose Mourinho gets to play early on the final weekend of the Serie A season, meaning Roma can qualify for the Europa League before their rivals even get to play.

Leagues across Europe do everything they can to help their teams out when they're go deep in big Uefa competitions, unlike the Premier League, so they've handed Roma a Friday night spot.

It means Mourinho has extra time to prepare for their Conference League final next week, and means he may not have to make too many changes or prioritise one over the other.

Winning the Conference League final will get Roma into the Europa League next season anyway, but a qualifying through the league will just take that pressure off.

Plus, for a team without a league win in five it's important to get three points and go into the final with some momentum.

Away from what could be a tricky match result to predict, we're always looking for value player props and here we could have a good one that's slightly left-field.

Quite literally in his case as it's Italy left back/wing-back Leonardo Spinazzola, who is working his way back from that awful Achilles injury that forced an eight-month lay-off.

Spinazzola was last seen by many bombing down that left flank for Italy in the Euros before injury struck in the quarter-finals, but he's finally back for Roma.

He got a couple of minutes against Fiorentina before playing the first half against Venezia last time out - and he should start again here as he builds up his fitness.

Spinazzola had two shots last week in his 45-minute display, and considering he may get more minutes here then the 3.613/5 on him to have one shot on target looks too good to pass up.