It's getting serious for both Levante and Real Sociedad ahead of their Friday night meeting in La Liga.

Levante are bottom of the table and six points from safety with just four games left to play, it looks like relegation for them.

Sociedad are also running out of games to get back into the Champions League places, and are five points off as it looks like the Europa League for them.

It looks like an easier game for Sociedad after a few tough fixtures though, which saw them take just two points from three games.

Sociedad are low scorers with only eight of their games going over 2.5 goals, but no team has a higher goals-per-game ratio than Levante, with their matches averaging 3.2 goals each time.

Recent Levante displays against Sevilla and Barcelona have showed they can score goals so we're happy to base our Bet Builder on both teams to score at 1.75/7.

One goal may not be enough to win this one either and a draw is no use to either of them in their predicament, so we'll take over 2.5 goals as well at 1.875/6.

Although Sociedad are big favourites, Levante actually have the main goal threat on show as Jose Luis Morales has 12 goals this season and is in a stunning run of form.

Morales has five goals and four assists in his last five games and has both in two of his last three games, so it's tempting to back him again to both score and supply, but that's a hard run to continue.

And instead of picking one or the other and risk losing out, we'll take advantage of the new 'score or assist' market on the Sportsbook to back him for a goal involvement at 2.01/1.

While he's 5.04/1 for an assist, which is worth a speculative smaller play, he's only 2.68/5 to score so we're not losing too much to cover.