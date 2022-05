Luton v Huddersfield

Friday May 13, 19:45 kick-off

Live on Sky Sports Football

It's been a remarkable achievement for Luton Town to even have a chance of achieving the almost impossible dream of making it to the Premier League, but they're in with a shout as they start their play-off campaign against Huddersfield Town.

They'll host the first leg at Kenilworth Road on Friday night having finished sixth in the Championship, seven points behind third-placed Huddersfield - who won their last four in a flying finish to the season.

The Hatters have only lost once in 12 league games at home, and have scored in their last 10 on home soil, but the Terriers enjoyed wins in their last three road trips.

Nathan Jones has somehow steered the fourth-cheapest squad in the division to within three games of the promised land, but go into the tie as 2.26/5 underdogs to make it to Wembley, with Huddersfield fancied as 1.68/13 favourites.

Huddersfield were only in the Premier League back in 2018/19, and with four promotions via the play-offs they've gone up using this route more than anyone bar Blackpool (six).

Luton have only been in two previous Football League play-offs and failed to reach the final in either.

So that's the background, what about the bet for the game? Well, there's not been a lot of goals between these two, with all six of Jones' meetings with Huddersfield producing two goals or less.

Carlos Corberan has built a tough side to beat away from home, and as the former Leeds assistant to Marcelo Bielsa aims to perhaps replace his former side in the Premier League, a draw here would do just fine.

Luton failed to score in both games against Huddersfield this season, but they'll give it a go, especially Harry Cornick who had two shots with one on target in both those games.

He's had three shots with one on target in each of his last three outings, scoring twice, so we'll take him to hit the target here at 1.51/2.

Huddersfield's Danny Ward is around the same price for a shot on target after having 35 in the league this season and averaging just over one per game.

We'll roll those to up in a Bet Builder double and add in over 4.5 cards at 2.8815/8 as that came in for both the league meetings this season, and with the stake so high tackles will be flying in on Friday night.