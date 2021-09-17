Friday Football Tips: Cards at the double in Spain

Celta Vigo v Cadiz

Friday 17 September, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV

After a couple of admittedly miserable days backing what appeared to be some decent short prices, it's time to change tack with a cards double at double-figure odds.

Only Getafe picked up more yellow cards than Celta in La Liga last season and they already sit fifth in the same standings this term.

Their defensive midfielder Renato Tapia collected 12 cards in 32 league games last season and already has one in 2021/22. He'll find himself dealing with Cadiz's counter-attacks at times and his card record suggests a price of 12/5 is fair enough.

On the other side, new signing Varazdat Haroyan looks a player set to receive plenty of cards in Spain.

The centre-back, who has just joined Cadiz from Astana, played for three different clubs last season, picking up eight cards in 22 league starts across Russia and Kazakhstan, and eight in 17 starts in 2019/20.

He's also a regular in the book for his national team, seeing yellow in eight of his last 13 appearances for Armenia.

Facing La Liga's seventh-highest scorer from last season, Iago Aspas, looks a tough challenge for a player set to return to the starting XI due to Juan Cala's suspension.

Referee Isidro Diaz de Mera Escuderos should aid the bet.

He's already shown eight yellows and two reds (one in each game) this season. Last term he was an average carder but the last campaign with fans, 2019/20, saw him average more than six yellows (and 0.5 reds) per game, albeit in the second tier.

The double pays close to 11/1 which looks worth a punt.

