Friday Football Tips: Back a Bundesliga Bet Builder built on goals

Two teams really struggling for form meet in Friday night's Bundesliga game, with Mainz visiting a Wolfsburg side who are just looking over their shoulder after a poor run.

Wolfsburg have lost four of the last five league games and, after topping the table earlier in the season, are now just six points off the relegation zone.

A 6-1 hammering by Borussia Dortmund last time out hardly helped matters, and Florian Kohfeldt knows his side really need to dig out a couple of quick results to ease the pressure.

Mainz arrive having won just one out of the last seven to see their European hopes fade away, with their away form particularly poor.

Mainz are the scond-worst travellers in the Bundesliga with just two wins all season - and none since October.

So this is an excellent opportunity for Wolfsburg, who have alternated between wins at losses at the Volkswagen Arena recently - and having won at home last time they're out for successive home wins for the first time under Kohfeldt.

We should see goals, as Mainz have scored in seven straight road trips but have a poor defensive record away from home, while Wolfsburg have been winning the high-scoring games at home, and losing the tight ones.

Mainz don't have that type of defensive capability, so a home win would get the nod if not for their recent form, which is a huge worry.

For a safer bet, both teams to score and over 2.5 goals in the match comes in at 2.01/1 and has paid out in three of Mainz's last four away games.

And for the player props portion of qour Friday Bet Builder, it's a simple choice for Mainz to side with top scorer Jonathan Burkardt to have a shot on target - as he's managed four in his last three away games.

For Wolfsburg, Lukas Nmecha has had a shot on target in six of his last seven outings and averages 1.36 shots on target per 90 minutes player this season so makes a strong play.

Altogether that makes for a decent four-fold Bet Builder for Friday night.